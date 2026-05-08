Erste Group Bank Cuts Earnings Estimates for Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.16. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alibaba Group's current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Alibaba Group's FY2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.75.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $953,527,000 after buying an additional 466,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $782,135,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here