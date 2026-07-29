Erste Group Bank Decreases Earnings Estimates for Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Volkswagen's current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Volkswagen's FY2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VWAGY. Zacks Research cut Volkswagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VWAGY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.92 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is one of the world's largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market "people's car," the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen's operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company's consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

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