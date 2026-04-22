Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Erste Group Bank to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $4.5239 billion for the quarter.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts: Sign Up

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 2.8%

EBKDY opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EBKDY. Citigroup upgraded Erste Group Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Erste Group Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on EBKDY

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Erste Group Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Erste Group Bank wasn't on the list.

While Erste Group Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here