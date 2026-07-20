Erste Group Bank Expects Higher Earnings for Bae Systems

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bae Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.37. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bae Systems' current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Bae Systems' FY2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Bae Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $100.99 on Monday. Bae Systems has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bae Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Bae Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 93,878 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Bae Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 67,568 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bae Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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