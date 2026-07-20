Erste Group Bank Expects Reduced Earnings for Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA's current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Equinor ASA's FY2027 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Equinor ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinor ASA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.70.

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Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.39 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $43.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 130.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1,794.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Equinor ASA's payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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