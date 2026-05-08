Erste Group Bank Expects Stronger Earnings for UBS Group

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for UBS Group's current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for UBS Group's FY2027 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBS. Weiss Ratings cut UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

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UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The business's fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in UBS Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank's stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reported Q1 results that beat expectations (continued EPS growth and revenue outperformance), which supports earnings momentum and valuation. UBS Q1 EPS Growth

UBS reported Q1 results that beat expectations (continued EPS growth and revenue outperformance), which supports earnings momentum and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group analysts modestly raised their EPS forecasts for UBS (FY2026 to $3.26 from $3.20; FY2027 to $3.94 from $3.91), implying better forward earnings power than prior estimates and leaving UBS above consensus for future years.

Erste Group analysts modestly raised their EPS forecasts for UBS (FY2026 to $3.26 from $3.20; FY2027 to $3.94 from $3.91), implying better forward earnings power than prior estimates and leaving UBS above consensus for future years. Positive Sentiment: UBS continues to hire and expand in key U.S. wealth markets — it appointed Rick Penafiel as Market Executive for South Florida, signaling continued investment in wealth-management growth. Business Wire: UBS Appointment

UBS continues to hire and expand in key U.S. wealth markets — it appointed Rick Penafiel as Market Executive for South Florida, signaling continued investment in wealth-management growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Sergio Ermotti reiterated that U.S. acquisitions are on the table as an option for growth — strategic optionality that could boost scale but also takes time and carries execution risk. Bloomberg: Ermotti on U.S. acquisitions

CEO Sergio Ermotti reiterated that U.S. acquisitions are on the table as an option for growth — strategic optionality that could boost scale but also takes time and carries execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: UBS research published market ideas (e.g., “2 stocks to buy” pieces), reflecting normal capital markets activity but not directly affecting UBS’s own fundamentals. TipRanks: UBS research picks

UBS research published market ideas (e.g., “2 stocks to buy” pieces), reflecting normal capital markets activity but not directly affecting UBS’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Monaco fined UBS €6 million over repeated anti–money‑laundering failures — a small direct cost but a reputational/regulatory blemish that raises compliance scrutiny and potential future regulatory risk. Swissinfo: UBS fined by Monaco

Monaco fined UBS €6 million over repeated anti–money‑laundering failures — a small direct cost but a reputational/regulatory blemish that raises compliance scrutiny and potential future regulatory risk. Negative Sentiment: Some U.S. advisors (~$330M AUM) left UBS for LPL (Paxara Wealth Partners), a reminder that advisor retention and net new money are execution items for the wealth-management franchise and can pressure growth metrics if the trend widens. Quiver: Advisors leave UBS for LPL

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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