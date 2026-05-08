Erste Group Bank Forecasts Increased Earnings for Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Pfizer's current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS.

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PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2%

Pfizer stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 132.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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