Erste Group Bank Forecasts S&P Global FY2027 Earnings

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau expects that the business services provider will earn $20.92 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for S&P Global's current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $430.69 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

More S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on S&P Global to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. JPMorgan price target raise

JPMorgan raised its price target on S&P Global to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird increased its price target to $521 and reiterated an outperform rating, another bullish vote of confidence. Baird price target raise

Robert W. Baird increased its price target to $521 and reiterated an outperform rating, another bullish vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2027 EPS estimate of $20.92 is above consensus, implying stronger earnings power over time. Erste Group FY2027 estimate

Erste Group’s FY2027 EPS estimate of $20.92 is above consensus, implying stronger earnings power over time. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched a new digital asset index, which may add visibility to S&P’s index business but is not a direct financial update for SPGI. Digital asset index launch

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched a new digital asset index, which may add visibility to S&P’s index business but is not a direct financial update for SPGI. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary ahead of earnings suggests expectations for growth, but also notes SPGI may not have the right setup for an earnings beat, leaving sentiment somewhat mixed. Zacks earnings preview

Analyst commentary ahead of earnings suggests expectations for growth, but also notes SPGI may not have the right setup for an earnings beat, leaving sentiment somewhat mixed. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from hold to strong sell, which could weigh on investor sentiment. Zacks downgrade

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here