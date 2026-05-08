Erste Group Bank Forecasts Stronger Earnings for GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for GE Vernova in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $24.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.02. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova's current full-year earnings is $14.84 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,063.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $933.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.75. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in GE Vernova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 952 shares of the company's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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