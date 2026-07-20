Erste Group Bank Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Siemens

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siemens in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.15. The consensus estimate for Siemens' current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Siemens' FY2027 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.68%.Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.228-6.461 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Siemens Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $151.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.38. Siemens has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $163.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Siemens

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company's activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

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