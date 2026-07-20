Erste Group Bank Forecasts Targa Resources FY2026 Earnings

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $10.80 per share for the year. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources' current full-year earnings is $10.75 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Targa Resources' FY2027 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $268.00 price target on Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.93.

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Targa Resources Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $283.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $285.56.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $2,713,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,019,292.32. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,423 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,931 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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