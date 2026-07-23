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Erste Group Bank Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Volkswagen

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Volkswagen logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Volkswagen in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Volkswagen's current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Volkswagen's FY2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Volkswagen had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $88.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.84 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Volkswagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG is one of the world's largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market "people's car," the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen's operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company's consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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