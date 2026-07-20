Erste Group Bank Has Bearish Forecast for BP FY2026 Earnings

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.28. The consensus estimate for BP's current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. BP had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $52.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BP alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BP from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BP from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:BP opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.4992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. BP's payout ratio is 165.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BP by 18.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BP by 4.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company's stock.

More BP News

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

About BP

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BP wasn't on the list.

While BP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here