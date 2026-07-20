Erste Group Bank Has Negative Outlook of AEM FY2026 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $12.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.76. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm's revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.62.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AEM stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $117.65 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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