Erste Group Bank Has Negative View of Pfizer FY2026 Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Pfizer's current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.13 on Friday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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