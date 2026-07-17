Has Broadcom Become Too Expensive for Its AI Story?

Few companies have ridden the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom as successfully as Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO. The tech giant has been a go-to name for investors looking to play the buildout of AI data centers, and its shares are up around 40% over the past year as a result. Every fresh sign of accelerating demand for its custom chips has been met with enthusiasm, and for good reason.

Broadcom Today AVGO Broadcom $374.45 -19.83 (-5.03%) 52-Week Range $273.00 ▼ $495.00 Dividend Yield 0.69% P/E Ratio 62.41 Price Target $493.24 Add to Watchlist

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Lately, though, that enthusiasm has started to cool in a way that's worth paying attention to. Despite briefly hitting an all-time high after its earnings report last month, the stock has since fallen more than 20% from that peak.

More tellingly, it's now trading at roughly the same level it was back in November, meaning it has effectively gone nowhere in eight months, even as the company has continued to post exceptionally strong results.

For a stock that's supposed to be one of the AI trade's biggest winners, that's not a great look, and it's forcing investors to confront an uncomfortable question.

The Downgrade That Put Valuation Front and Center

The clearest sign of the growing unease came last week, when Erste Group downgraded Broadcom to Hold from Buy, citing valuation concerns. The move stands out against a broader Wall Street backdrop that remains bullish overall, with Broadcom carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

The reasoning was blunt: while the firm acknowledged that the company’s margins are expected to remain high, the stock's already lofty valuation reflects much of that positive outlook, leaving limited room for further price appreciation.

That's a critical point, and it goes straight to the heart of the bear case. Broadcom's fundamentals aren't in question. The concern is entirely about how much investors are being asked to pay for them. Right now, the stock is costing around 65 times earnings, considerably higher than, say, the 32 times earnings investors are being asked to pay for NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA.

When a stock is priced for perfection, even excellent results can fail to move the needle, because the good news is already baked in. The fact that Broadcom has essentially flatlined since November despite continued strong performance is arguably the market's way of signaling exactly that.

The Bull Case Is Still There

Broadcom MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 100th Percentile Analyst Rating Moderate Buy Upside/Downside 31.7% Upside Short Interest Level Healthy Dividend Strength Strong News Sentiment 1.10 Insider Trading Selling Shares Proj. Earnings Growth 72.17% See Full Analysis

The thing is, though, for all the valuation hand-wringing, plenty of voices on Wall Street remain firmly in Broadcom's corner. Morgan Stanley, for example, described the company as a "core AI winner,” pointing to the strength of its AI growth trajectory despite recent concerns about valuation and competition.

The team there put much of the weakness down to two things. First, investors have been gravitating toward what they call "growthier" bottleneck stories elsewhere in the AI semiconductor space, leaving Broadcom looking comparatively unloved. Second, and more specifically, there's been growing concern about competition from Taiwan's MediaTek, which could soon start eating into Broadcom's key market share.

However, Morgan Stanley's view is that this fear is overdone. While it acknowledges that MediaTek's growth is real, it expects Broadcom to remain the majority supplier for the likes of Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOGL and describes more bearish scenarios of market share loss as premature.

Still One of AI's Best-Positioned Names

Underpinning that confidence is a business that remains exceptionally strong. Broadcom has cemented itself at the heart of the custom AI silicon buildout through a series of major partnerships with some of the biggest names in technology, including its deal with Apple NASDAQ: AAPL. These are the kinds of relationships that lock in reliable cash flow and place it at the center of large AI operators' efforts to build bespoke infrastructure for their own workloads.

Its AI revenue is also growing faster than its overall revenue, indicating exactly where the momentum lies. While the margin picture is a little more nuanced than that of a pure chip designer, the direction of travel remains undoubtedly positive.

Where That Leaves Investors

So has Broadcom become too expensive for its own AI story? The honest answer is that it depends entirely on what investors think of its growth's durability. The bears, led by Erste Group's downgrade, make a fair point that the valuation already prices in a lot of good news, and the stock's failure to hold onto any of its progress since November lends real weight to that argument.

But the bulls have an equally compelling response. If Broadcom really is the core, structurally advantaged winner in custom AI silicon that it appears to be, with solid market share and many marquee customers, then a period of consolidation after such a strong run may simply be the stock catching its breath before the next leg higher.

For investors weighing it up, the coming quarters and the evidence they bring on whether growth can keep outrunning that demanding valuation will settle the debate.

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