Erste Group Bank Has Positive Outlook of BMY FY2027 Earnings

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.12. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb's current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMY. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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