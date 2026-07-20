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Erste Group Bank Has Positive View of Holcim FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Holcim logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Holcim to $0.90 from $0.89, and sees FY2027 EPS at $1.05.
  • Holcim’s current earnings outlook is broadly in line with the market, as the consensus FY2026 EPS estimate is also $0.89 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with Holcim carrying a Buy consensus rating and a $16.80 target price, even as the stock recently traded at $18.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Holcim in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Holcim's current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Holcim's FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Holcim from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCMLY

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. Holcim has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Holcim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France's Lafarge, which created one of the world's largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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