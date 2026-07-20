Erste Group Bank Increases Earnings Estimates for Airbus

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbus in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Airbus' current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Airbus' FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Airbus had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 billion.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EADSY. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Airbus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company's activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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