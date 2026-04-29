Erste Group Bank Issues Negative Outlook for Pfizer Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Pfizer's current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

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PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.48.

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Pfizer Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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