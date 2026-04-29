Erste Group Bank Issues Optimistic Forecast for UNH Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $18.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.77. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group's current full-year earnings is $18.29 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group's FY2027 earnings at $20.62 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $366.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $421.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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