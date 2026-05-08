Erste Group Bank Issues Positive Estimate for HSBC Earnings

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.05. The consensus estimate for HSBC's current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSBC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get HSBC alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $90.20 on Friday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $309.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is presently 148.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for HSBC to $9.10 (from $9.05), above the current consensus of $8.48 — a modest beat to analyst expectations supporting longer‑term earnings outlook.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for HSBC to $9.10 (from $9.05), above the current consensus of $8.48 — a modest beat to analyst expectations supporting longer‑term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: HSBC declared a quarterly dividend (0.50 per share; record May 15, payable June 26), reinforcing cash return policy and income appeal for yield‑sensitive investors.

HSBC declared a quarterly dividend (0.50 per share; record May 15, payable June 26), reinforcing cash return policy and income appeal for yield‑sensitive investors. Positive Sentiment: Abu Dhabi Exchange (ADX) welcomed HSBC as its first international bank — a distribution and franchise expansion that can help fee income and regional positioning. Article Title

Abu Dhabi Exchange (ADX) welcomed HSBC as its first international bank — a distribution and franchise expansion that can help fee income and regional positioning. Neutral Sentiment: At the AGM HSBC emphasized strong payouts and its global trade strategy — management reassurance that may limit downside if execution stays on plan. Article Title

At the AGM HSBC emphasized strong payouts and its global trade strategy — management reassurance that may limit downside if execution stays on plan. Negative Sentiment: HSBC chairman said the bank has "substantially completed" a review of lending policies after taking a $400m provision tied to a fraud in its UK business — raises questions about controls and potential for additional charges. Article Title

HSBC chairman said the bank has "substantially completed" a review of lending policies after taking a $400m provision tied to a fraud in its UK business — raises questions about controls and potential for additional charges. Negative Sentiment: Investigations in the FT and WSJ outline how complex private‑lending structures and "back leverage" left HSBC exposed to a $400m hole — these stories amplify investor fears about off‑balance‑sheet risk and governance. FT Article WSJ Article

Investigations in the FT and WSJ outline how complex private‑lending structures and "back leverage" left HSBC exposed to a $400m hole — these stories amplify investor fears about off‑balance‑sheet risk and governance. Negative Sentiment: HSBC Bangladesh reported a 23% profit decline for 2025 due to higher loan‑loss provisions, signalling localized credit pressure in some markets. Article Title

HSBC Bangladesh reported a 23% profit decline for 2025 due to higher loan‑loss provisions, signalling localized credit pressure in some markets. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded HSBC from "strong‑buy" to "hold," removing an optimistic technical endorsement and potentially reducing buy‑side momentum. Zacks

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HSBC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HSBC wasn't on the list.

While HSBC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here