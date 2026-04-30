Erste Group Bank Lifts Earnings Estimates for BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for BNP Paribas in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.79. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas' current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for BNP Paribas' FY2027 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.27 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

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