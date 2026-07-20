Erste Group Bank Lowers Earnings Estimates for BHP Group

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for BHP Group's current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for BHP Group's FY2027 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.50.

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BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $80.72 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 8,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company's stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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