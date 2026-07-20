Erste Group Bank Lowers Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.88. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney's current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Walt Disney's FY2027 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.31.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.77 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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