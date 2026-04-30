Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.68%.

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Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

EBKDY stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,695. The company's 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBKDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

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