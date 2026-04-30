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Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Erste Group Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group reported quarterly EPS of $1.26, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11, while posting a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.68%.
  • Shares fell $2.68 to $55.78 on Thursday with volume below average; the stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion and trades at a P/E of 11.92.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Moderate Buy (two Strong Buy, three Buy, three Hold), with recent notes including a Zacks downgrade to Hold and a Citigroup upgrade to Strong Buy.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.68%.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

EBKDY stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,695. The company's 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBKDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

See Also

Earnings History for Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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