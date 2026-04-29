Erste Group Bank Predicts Charles Schwab FY2026 Earnings

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.87. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab's current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

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Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

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Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,748 shares of company stock worth $47,885,857. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,471,840,000 after buying an additional 403,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after buying an additional 691,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after buying an additional 98,242 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,015,720,000 after buying an additional 78,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs/industry recognition and buy ratings — Schwab is highlighted among top bank/wealth names by major firms, supporting investor confidence in its diversified model and recurring-fee businesses. Article Title

Goldman Sachs/industry recognition and buy ratings — Schwab is highlighted among top bank/wealth names by major firms, supporting investor confidence in its diversified model and recurring-fee businesses. Positive Sentiment: Strong youth interest could drive long‑term account growth — Schwab’s 2026 Teen Investing Survey shows large interest among teens and parental support for early investing, which could seed future retail AUM and advisory flows. Article Title

Strong youth interest could drive long‑term account growth — Schwab’s 2026 Teen Investing Survey shows large interest among teens and parental support for early investing, which could seed future retail AUM and advisory flows. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying — traders bought ~42,405 SCHW calls (up ~66% vs. average), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside if catalysts align (earnings/guidance, rate moves). (internal trade data)

Unusual call-option buying — traders bought ~42,405 SCHW calls (up ~66% vs. average), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside if catalysts align (earnings/guidance, rate moves). (internal trade data) Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s investor education/marketing content — coverage such as guidance on over‑concentration in winners reinforces brand value but is primarily reputation/education rather than a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

Schwab’s investor education/marketing content — coverage such as guidance on over‑concentration in winners reinforces brand value but is primarily reputation/education rather than a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparison pieces (BlackRock vs Schwab) highlight different dividend and business models — useful context for income‑oriented investors but not an immediate stock catalyst. Article Title

Sector comparison pieces (BlackRock vs Schwab) highlight different dividend and business models — useful context for income‑oriented investors but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cut and lower near‑term estimates — TD Cowen trimmed its price target (and reduced 2026 estimates) even while keeping a buy stance, which can cap upside and weighs on near‑term sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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