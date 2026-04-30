Erste Group Bank Predicts Higher Earnings for T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $13.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.39. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US's current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share.

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TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $198.17 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and management raised guidance — T‑Mobile reported EPS above consensus ($2.27 vs ~$2.06) and strong service revenue/EBITDA growth, and boosted 2026 guidance for postpaid additions and free cash flow; management also expanded shareholder returns (larger buyback authorization). Reuters: T‑Mobile lifts annual forecast

Q1 results beat and management raised guidance — T‑Mobile reported EPS above consensus ($2.27 vs ~$2.06) and strong service revenue/EBITDA growth, and boosted 2026 guidance for postpaid additions and free cash flow; management also expanded shareholder returns (larger buyback authorization). Positive Sentiment: Large buybacks and dividend flow — Q1 repurchases were sizable (management increased 2026 return authorization to ~$18.2B), supporting EPS and return-of-capital thesis that traders reward. QuiverQuant: Shares jump after Q1

Large buybacks and dividend flow — Q1 repurchases were sizable (management increased 2026 return authorization to ~$18.2B), supporting EPS and return-of-capital thesis that traders reward. Positive Sentiment: Strategic fiber joint ventures accelerate broadband growth — T‑Mobile announced two 50/50 JVs (Oak Hill, Wren House) to acquire regional fiber assets and add >1M homes, widening its broadband addressable market without loading the full capex on its balance sheet. Yahoo Finance: Fiber joint ventures

Strategic fiber joint ventures accelerate broadband growth — T‑Mobile announced two 50/50 JVs (Oak Hill, Wren House) to acquire regional fiber assets and add >1M homes, widening its broadband addressable market without loading the full capex on its balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: New enterprise product (SuperBroadband) ties 5G + Starlink for business continuity — expands TAM in enterprise/remote markets and reinforces upsell potential to business customers. Business Wire: SuperBroadband

New enterprise product (SuperBroadband) ties 5G + Starlink for business continuity — expands TAM in enterprise/remote markets and reinforces upsell potential to business customers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed but largely constructive — Oppenheimer upgraded to Outperform with $260 PT and TD Cowen raised its target to $261, supporting the bullish narrative; several shops adjusted targets both up and down. 247WallSt: Oppenheimer upgrade

Analyst reactions mixed but largely constructive — Oppenheimer upgraded to Outperform with $260 PT and TD Cowen raised its target to $261, supporting the bullish narrative; several shops adjusted targets both up and down. Neutral Sentiment: Small analyst estimate tweaks — Erste marginally raised FY2027 EPS expectations (tiny change vs consensus), signaling modest analyst confidence but not a material revision. MarketBeat: Erste estimate update

Small analyst estimate tweaks — Erste marginally raised FY2027 EPS expectations (tiny change vs consensus), signaling modest analyst confidence but not a material revision. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and one-offs weighed GAAP metrics — operating profit and net income were down YoY, and merger-related costs (UScellular) and accelerated depreciation pressured EPS relative to prior-year levels; some investors may view this as near-term dilution to margins. QuiverQuant: Q1 financial details

Profitability and one-offs weighed GAAP metrics — operating profit and net income were down YoY, and merger-related costs (UScellular) and accelerated depreciation pressured EPS relative to prior-year levels; some investors may view this as near-term dilution to margins. Negative Sentiment: New satellite features showing limited early adoption — coverage noted low satellite usage so far, which could temper near-term revenue lift from satellite-enabled services. Telecoms.com: Satellite usage low

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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