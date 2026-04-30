Erste Group Bank Predicts Higher Earnings for UBS Group

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for UBS Group's current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for UBS Group's FY2027 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

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UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 39,471 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the bank's stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the bank's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the bank's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group's payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — UBS reported a robust Q1 with $3.0bn net profit, strong trading and investment-banking revenues, and confirmation it’s on track with Credit Suisse integration; this underpins higher earnings visibility and buyback/capital-return expectations. UBS reports USD 3.0bn net profit (press release)

Q1 results beat expectations — UBS reported a robust Q1 with $3.0bn net profit, strong trading and investment-banking revenues, and confirmation it’s on track with Credit Suisse integration; this underpins higher earnings visibility and buyback/capital-return expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / estimate lifts — Erste Group nudged FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates slightly higher (FY27 to $3.91), and Bank of America reiterated a Buy on UBS citing strong Q1 capital and synergies, supporting investor confidence in earnings momentum. (Analyst research releases)

Analyst upgrades / estimate lifts — Erste Group nudged FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates slightly higher (FY27 to $3.91), and Bank of America reiterated a Buy on UBS citing strong Q1 capital and synergies, supporting investor confidence in earnings momentum. (Analyst research releases) Positive Sentiment: Integration milestone & capital returns — UBS highlighted completion of key client account transfers and reiterated it remains on track to deliver 2026 financial targets and capital returns, which boosts the buyback/dividend thesis for investors. Integration milestone announcement

Integration milestone & capital returns — UBS highlighted completion of key client account transfers and reiterated it remains on track to deliver 2026 financial targets and capital returns, which boosts the buyback/dividend thesis for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Pillar 3 / regulatory disclosures published — UBS released its March 31 Pillar 3 report detailing the capital impact of Swiss regulatory changes; useful for assessing CET1 sensitivity but not an immediate earnings driver. Pillar 3 report

Pillar 3 / regulatory disclosures published — UBS released its March 31 Pillar 3 report detailing the capital impact of Swiss regulatory changes; useful for assessing CET1 sensitivity but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Research activity & price-target moves — UBS research teams raised/adjusted price targets on several unrelated stocks (e.g., Freeport, Booking, Digital Realty), indicating ongoing brokerage activity but only indirect impact on UBS’s own stock. UBS research price-target moves

Research activity & price-target moves — UBS research teams raised/adjusted price targets on several unrelated stocks (e.g., Freeport, Booking, Digital Realty), indicating ongoing brokerage activity but only indirect impact on UBS’s own stock. Negative Sentiment: Swiss regulatory pressure — UBS expects to hold materially more CET1 capital under proposed Swiss rules (reported ~$22bn), a potential drag on ROE and future distributions unless offset by earnings or balance-sheet actions. Coverage of CET1 requirement

Swiss regulatory pressure — UBS expects to hold materially more CET1 capital under proposed Swiss rules (reported ~$22bn), a potential drag on ROE and future distributions unless offset by earnings or balance-sheet actions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/political tension in Switzerland — Lawmakers express concern UBS could influence debates on banking rules, creating political/regulatory uncertainty that could affect rule-making and investor sentiment. Reuters: Swiss lawmakers fear UBS pressure

Regulatory/political tension in Switzerland — Lawmakers express concern UBS could influence debates on banking rules, creating political/regulatory uncertainty that could affect rule-making and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical caution & client behaviour — CEO Sergio Ermotti warned investors about complacency on Iran-driven volatility, and UBS noted some wealthy clients are cooling on private credit — both signals of potential revenue volatility in markets and wealth management. Bloomberg: Ermotti warns investors WealthManagement: clients cool on private credit

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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