Erste Group Bank Predicts Increased Earnings for Bae Systems

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bae Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Bae Systems' current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

Get Bae Systems alerts: Sign Up

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAESY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bae Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bae Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bae Systems

Bae Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bae Systems has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90.

Institutional Trading of Bae Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Bae Systems by 3,150.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bae Systems by 73.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Bae Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bae Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bae Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bae Systems

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bae Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bae Systems wasn't on the list.

While Bae Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here