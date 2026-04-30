Erste Group Bank Predicts Stronger Earnings for UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of UniCredit in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.17. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UniCredit's current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for UniCredit's FY2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

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UNCRY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UniCredit from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded UniCredit from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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UniCredit Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. is an international banking group headquartered in Milan, Italy, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The firm operates as a universal bank, combining traditional deposit-taking and lending with capital markets activities, transaction banking and advisory services. UniCredit provides consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, deposit accounts, payment and card services, and wealth management solutions for private clients.

On the corporate and institutional side, UniCredit offers relationship banking, corporate lending, trade and export finance, cash management, custody and securities services, and investment banking capabilities including debt and equity capital markets and structured finance.

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