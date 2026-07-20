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Erste Group Bank Weighs in on BNP Paribas FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
BNP Paribas logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for BNP Paribas to $6.64 from $6.59, and also forecast $7.44 EPS for FY2027.
  • The updated estimate still sits slightly below the consensus FY2026 EPS of $6.70, suggesting analysts remain cautiously positive on the bank’s earnings outlook.
  • BNP Paribas recently reported Q1 earnings of $1.60 per share, beating estimates, while analysts overall maintain a Hold consensus rating on the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.59. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas' current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for BNP Paribas' FY2027 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNPQY. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.77.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $86.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

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Earnings History and Estimates for BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

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