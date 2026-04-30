Erste Group Bank Weighs in on Lam Research FY2027 Earnings

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.02. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research's current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $248.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $275.84. The stock's 50-day moving average is $235.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 136,896 shares of company stock worth $31,213,349 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings and reiterated upside for the stock — Erste Group boosted its FY2027 EPS view (to $7.74 from $7.02) and other brokers (Deutsche Bank, Evercore, Needham) have raised targets, underlining stronger-than-expected fundamentals and AI/memory demand.

Analysts raised earnings and reiterated upside for the stock — Erste Group boosted its FY2027 EPS view (to $7.74 from $7.02) and other brokers (Deutsche Bank, Evercore, Needham) have raised targets, underlining stronger-than-expected fundamentals and AI/memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Industry and flow‑through demand signals remain supportive — coverage from Zacks and Polen highlights momentum, AI-driven capex and Lam’s role as a critical etch/deposition supplier, reinforcing the secular growth thesis. Zacks Analyst Blog Polen Focus Growth on LRCX

Industry and flow‑through demand signals remain supportive — coverage from Zacks and Polen highlights momentum, AI-driven capex and Lam’s role as a critical etch/deposition supplier, reinforcing the secular growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed medium‑term signals: Bank of America notes Lam gained share in Q1 but flagged potential loss of orders from Hua Hong — this adds uncertainty to near‑term revenue mix and regional exposure. BofA / Seeking Alpha

Mixed medium‑term signals: Bank of America notes Lam gained share in Q1 but flagged potential loss of orders from Hua Hong — this adds uncertainty to near‑term revenue mix and regional exposure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Lam’s Chief Legal Officer sold ~6,010 shares (Form 4 filed), which can spook short‑term traders even if the amount is small relative to float. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Insider selling — Lam’s Chief Legal Officer sold ~6,010 shares (Form 4 filed), which can spook short‑term traders even if the amount is small relative to float. Negative Sentiment: Sector‑wide profit taking and geopolitical risk tied to AI tech have pressured semiconductors today — peers also sold off after mixed signals, amplifying LRCX weakness despite company‑specific positives. Semiconductor Pullback

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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