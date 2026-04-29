Erste Group Bank Weighs in on Novartis FY2026 Earnings

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Novartis in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will earn $8.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.82. The consensus estimate for Novartis' current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share.

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Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 25.65%.The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novartis to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:NVS opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $143.75. The company has a market cap of $277.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $170.46.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $4.773 dividend. This represents a yield of 306.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Novartis's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,876,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,465,850 shares of the company's stock worth $1,029,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,484 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Novartis by 13,687.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 4,628,296 shares of the company's stock worth $638,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,605,878 shares of the company's stock worth $590,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,479,307 shares of the company's stock worth $617,562,000 after purchasing an additional 419,988 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Novartis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novartis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong performance from priority brands and launches, plus management reaffirmed full‑year 2026 guidance — company highlighted double‑digit growth for Kisqali, Pluvicto, Leqvio and others and listed multiple clinical/regulatory milestones. Read More.

Strong performance from priority brands and launches, plus management reaffirmed full‑year 2026 guidance — company highlighted double‑digit growth for Kisqali, Pluvicto, Leqvio and others and listed multiple clinical/regulatory milestones. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory wins: CHMP backing for an SMA therapy (Itvisma) and WHO prequalification for a pediatric malaria treatment broaden addressable markets and de‑risk near‑term launches. Read More.

Regulatory wins: CHMP backing for an SMA therapy (Itvisma) and WHO prequalification for a pediatric malaria treatment broaden addressable markets and de‑risk near‑term launches. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and innovation milestones remain active (remibrutinib, ianalumab, Fabhalta, acquisition of Avidity), supporting medium‑term growth prospects beyond generic pressure. Read More.

Pipeline and innovation milestones remain active (remibrutinib, ianalumab, Fabhalta, acquisition of Avidity), supporting medium‑term growth prospects beyond generic pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group lowered FY‑2026 EPS modestly to $8.70 from $8.82 — a small analyst revision that trims upside but leaves consensus near $8.90. (Research note)

Erste Group lowered FY‑2026 EPS modestly to $8.70 from $8.82 — a small analyst revision that trims upside but leaves consensus near $8.90. (Research note) Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: other large European pharma firms posted upside, underscoring mixed regional dynamics; U.S. pricing policy comments are a cross‑company risk rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Sector context: other large European pharma firms posted upside, underscoring mixed regional dynamics; U.S. pricing policy comments are a cross‑company risk rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue and EPS missed Street estimates (reported EPS $1.99 vs. ~$2.11 expected; revenue ~$13.52B vs. ~$13.54B), chiefly due to sharp Entresto U.S. sales erosion and some generic competition. That drove an earlier share dip after the print. Read More.

Q1 revenue and EPS missed Street estimates (reported EPS $1.99 vs. ~$2.11 expected; revenue ~$13.52B vs. ~$13.54B), chiefly due to sharp Entresto U.S. sales erosion and some generic competition. That drove an earlier share dip after the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged risk from U.S. drug‑pricing policy (MFN) that could pressure future U.S. pricing and global access — a macro regulatory risk that could weigh on valuation if policy tightens. Read More.

Management flagged risk from U.S. drug‑pricing policy (MFN) that could pressure future U.S. pricing and global access — a macro regulatory risk that could weigh on valuation if policy tightens. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell in premarket trading after the Q1 miss and Entresto commentary before rebounding — volatility reflects uncertainty over the pace of generic erosion vs. offset from growth drugs. Read More.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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