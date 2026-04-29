Erste Group Bank Weighs in on OTCMKTS:CICHY FY2026 Earnings

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of China Construction Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for China Construction Bank's current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for China Construction Bank's FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

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China Construction Bank Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CICHY stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.08. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.24 billion. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation OTCMKTS: CICHY is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB's core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

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