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Erste Group Bank Weighs in on OTCMKTS:CICHY FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
China Construction Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for China Construction Bank to $3.89 per share (from $3.83), and projects FY2027 EPS of $3.98, versus a current consensus of $3.83 for FY2026.
  • China Construction Bank recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.85 EPS (vs. $0.84) and $26.13 billion in revenue (vs. $24.24 billion), with a net margin of 25.79% and ROE of 9.73%.
  • The stock opened at $22.74 (up ~0.5%), has a market cap of $297.4 billion and a low valuation by P/E (6.28), trading near its 52-week high of $22.89.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of China Construction Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for China Construction Bank's current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for China Construction Bank's FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

China Construction Bank Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CICHY stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.08. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.24 billion. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation OTCMKTS: CICHY is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB's core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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