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Erste Group Bank Weighs in on OTCMKTS:HESAY FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Hermes International logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Hermès to $5.23 (from $5.26) and projects FY2027 EPS of $6.06, versus a $5.25 consensus for FY2026.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—Jefferies upgraded to Strong Buy while Zacks cut to Strong Sell, but MarketBeat's consensus rating remains Moderate Buy.
  • Shares opened at $197.68, trading below the 50‑day ($204.22) and 200‑day ($233.06) moving averages with a 52‑week range of $183.24–$294.72, and the company shows strong liquidity (current ratio 4.99, quick ratio 4.19, debt/equity 0.11).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hermes International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Hermes International's current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Hermes International's FY2027 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermes International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HESAY

Hermes International Price Performance

Shares of HESAY opened at $197.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hermes International has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $294.72.

About Hermes International

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world's most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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