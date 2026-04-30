Erste Group Bank Weighs in on Valero Energy FY2026 Earnings

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $22.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.71. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy's current full-year earnings is $21.67 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Valero Energy's FY2027 earnings at $18.34 EPS.

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Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $251.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.87. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $95,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2,635.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 915,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $276,224,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,668,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $922,728,000 after purchasing an additional 394,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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