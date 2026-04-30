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Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Escalade logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Escalade declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1525 per share, payable July 13 to shareholders of record on July 6 (ex-dividend date July 6), implying a roughly 3.3% yield and little change in the payout over the past three years.
  • The company beat expectations, reporting $0.32 EPS versus $0.18 expected and revenue of $55.79 million, while analysts expect about $1.05 in EPS for the current year.
  • Shares jumped 6.6% to $18.70 on the news, trading above recent moving averages; Escalade has a market capitalization of about $256 million and a P/E of 18.9.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Escalade.

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share on Monday, July 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th.

Escalade has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

Escalade Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Escalade stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 53,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Escalade had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Inc is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of recreational equipment and specialty products for both consumer and commercial markets. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, the company operates through two principal business segments: Sporting Goods and Commercial Products. The Sporting Goods segment encompasses a diverse range of products such as hockey and lacrosse goal assemblies, fitness accessories, archery and hunting gear, and table tennis equipment. The Commercial Products segment focuses on seating solutions for restaurants, hospitality venues and other public spaces under the Top Seat brand, as well as storage, display products and industrial carts.

Within Sporting Goods, Escalade markets its products under proprietary brands including Bear® Archery, Gene St.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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