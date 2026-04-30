Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Escalade had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Escalade's conference call:

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Gross margin expansion: Gross margins widened ~400 basis points year-over-year to 30.7%, driven by facility consolidation, cost rationalization, lower storage/handling costs, and a favorable product/customer mix.

Gross margins widened ~400 basis points year-over-year to 30.7%, driven by facility consolidation, cost rationalization, lower storage/handling costs, and a favorable product/customer mix. Stronger cash flow and balance sheet: Operating cash flow rose to $6.1M, inventory fell ~$3.4M YoY, cash was $13.1M and net leverage was only 0.1x after repaying nearly $2M of long-term debt.

Operating cash flow rose to $6.1M, inventory fell ~$3.4M YoY, cash was $13.1M and net leverage was only 0.1x after repaying nearly $2M of long-term debt. M&A and product momentum: The Gold Tip acquisition (Q3 2025) was accretive and boosted specialty dealer sales, while the company launched multiple new products (bows, Cornhole boards/bags, multi-game table) and continues to target strategic, accretive acquisitions.

The Gold Tip acquisition (Q3 2025) was accretive and boosted specialty dealer sales, while the company launched multiple new products (bows, Cornhole boards/bags, multi-game table) and continues to target strategic, accretive acquisitions. Demand risks remain: management flagged uneven consumer demand with softness in outdoor and indoor games, plus inflationary/energy cost pressures and potential tariff changes that could raise costs or dampen sales.

Demand risks remain: management flagged uneven consumer demand with softness in outdoor and indoor games, plus inflationary/energy cost pressures and potential tariff changes that could raise costs or dampen sales. Higher capex planned for 2026 to expand capacity and R&D — management says improved free cash flow supports this investment but expects capital spending to be above last year’s level.

Escalade Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of ESCA opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.56. Escalade has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Escalade's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Escalade from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Escalade in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Escalade from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Escalade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Escalade by 439.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Escalade by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Escalade by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,455 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Escalade by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of recreational equipment and specialty products for both consumer and commercial markets. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, the company operates through two principal business segments: Sporting Goods and Commercial Products. The Sporting Goods segment encompasses a diverse range of products such as hockey and lacrosse goal assemblies, fitness accessories, archery and hunting gear, and table tennis equipment. The Commercial Products segment focuses on seating solutions for restaurants, hospitality venues and other public spaces under the Top Seat brand, as well as storage, display products and industrial carts.

Within Sporting Goods, Escalade markets its products under proprietary brands including Bear® Archery, Gene St.

Further Reading

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