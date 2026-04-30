Escalade Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Escalade NASDAQ: ESCA reported first-quarter 2026 results that management described as a “solid start” to the year, pointing to improved operating leverage, margin expansion, and stronger cash flow despite what it called an uneven consumer backdrop.

President and CEO Patrick Griffin said the company is seeing benefits from a “leaner foundation and improved operating model” built over the past several years, which he said has helped create a more resilient business with healthier margins and better operating leverage.

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Sales supported by acquisitions and strength in billiards and safety

Griffin said net sales increased slightly year over year in the quarter, driven by the contribution from Gold Tip, which the company acquired in the third quarter of 2025, and continued strength in its billiards and safety categories. Those gains were partially offset by softer demand in outdoor and indoor games categories, he said.

On the call’s lone analyst question, Aegis Capital Head of Research Rommel Dionisio asked about a dip in mass merchant revenue and a rise in specialty dealer revenue shown in the company’s 10-Q channel data. Griffin attributed the shift to Gold Tip and customer-specific dynamics in mass merchants.

“The specialty dealer growth was driven by the Gold Tip acquisition,” Griffin said, adding that Gold Tip is distributed through “a lot of specialty archery dealers.” He also said Escalade had some sales in the prior year that did not repeat in mass merchants, “primarily with the Target there,” which he said explained the decline in that channel.

Gross margin expands about 400 basis points to 30.7%

Griffin highlighted profitability as a key feature of the quarter, saying gross margin expanded by approximately 400 basis points year over year to 30.7%. He attributed the improvement to sustained cost management, ongoing process and productivity initiatives, and a favorable customer and product mix that included a shift toward higher-value products.

Chief Financial Officer Stephen Wawrin provided more detail, saying gross margin increased to 30.7% from 26.7% in the prior-year quarter. Wawrin said the improvement was “primarily the result of lower operational costs driven by our facility consolidation and cost rationalization program, a reduction in storage and handling costs, and a favorable sales mix.” He added that the favorable sales mix included the benefit of the Gold Tip acquisition, which he said was accretive to first-quarter results.

Wawrin said selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.7 million, up $0.1 million from the prior-year period. He also reported EBITDA of $7.1 million, up from $4.9 million a year earlier, driven primarily by the improvement in gross profit.

Net income, cash flow, and balance sheet update

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, Wawrin said Escalade posted net income of $4.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, on net sales of $55.8 million.

Operating cash flow improved year over year. Wawrin said cash flow from operations was $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $3.8 million in the prior-year quarter. He said the increase “primarily reflects a 4% or $3.4 million decrease in our inventory coupled with improved profitability.”

Griffin also emphasized working capital progress, noting that “despite completing two acquisitions in the second half of last year, total inventory declined $3.4 million year-over-year.” He said Escalade expects inventory levels to decline further as it works toward a longer-term target of approximately 3x inventory turns.

On the balance sheet, Wawrin said that as of March 31, 2026, the company had $13.1 million in cash and equivalents. He said net leverage was 0.1x at quarter-end, and the company had $16.7 million of total debt outstanding, “all of which was current as of the end of the quarter.”

Griffin said the company repaid nearly $2 million of long-term debt during the first quarter while also increasing cash balances. He added that given Escalade’s “low cost, fixed rate debt and the current interest rate environment,” the company continues to benefit from what he described as “favorable cash arbitrage.”

Product launches and higher planned capital spending in 2026

Management highlighted new product introductions across categories. Griffin said the company is building “a denser pipeline” of new products and tied those efforts to a strategy focused on innovation in niche categories.

Among the products mentioned:

Bear Archery: Griffin cited several new bows introduced in the first quarter, including the 58-inch Grizzly Hunter recurve bow, the Cajun Bowfishing Sucker Punch Pro RTF bow, and the Trophy Ridge React 5 Max sight.

Griffin cited several new bows introduced in the first quarter, including the 58-inch Grizzly Hunter recurve bow, the Cajun Bowfishing Sucker Punch Pro RTF bow, and the Trophy Ridge React 5 Max sight. Cornhole: Following the Cornhole acquisition, Griffin said Escalade introduced new Cornhole bag designs and launched a new flagship Cornhole board that will be the official professional tournament board of the American Cornhole League.

Following the Cornhole acquisition, Griffin said Escalade introduced new Cornhole bag designs and launched a new flagship Cornhole board that will be the official professional tournament board of the American Cornhole League. Game tables: Griffin highlighted the American Legend Westbrook 3-in-1 combo game table, designed to transition between billiards, table tennis, and dining.

Griffin said Escalade plans to “solidify our foundation for growth in 2026 through enhanced capital investments” focused on expanding capacity, improving operational efficiency, and expanding its product development pipeline. As a result, he said the company expects capital spending to be higher in 2026 than last year.

Demand outlook: uneven consumer backdrop, “staycation” potential, tariff monitoring

Looking ahead, Griffin said Escalade is monitoring potential headwinds, including inflationary pressures such as high energy costs, which he said could weigh on consumer demand and create additional cost pressure. “If current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions persist, we would likely expect consumer demand to remain uneven in the coming quarters,” he said.

At the same time, Griffin argued that some of Escalade’s categories could benefit if consumers shift spending toward at-home recreation. In response to a question about periods when people travel less, Griffin described a “staycation kind of situation,” where consumers may buy products “around the home” such as table tennis and cornhole. He said categories that could benefit include table tennis, indoor and outdoor games, and billiards, and also mentioned basketball.

Dionisio also asked whether retailers appear prepared from an inventory standpoint for a potential pickup in at-home recreation demand. Griffin said that based on conversations with key retail partners, retailers are “leaning into those categories” with “good order uptake and forecasting,” adding that Escalade is preparing and that he believes retailers “will be prepared if there’s some upside there.”

Griffin also said the company continues to “closely monitor emerging tariff policy changes” and is prepared to adjust as market conditions evolve. For the rest of 2026, he said Escalade expects to deliver gross margins above prior-year levels, supported by its operating model and ongoing cost management.

Griffin said M&A remains an important part of capital allocation, with a focus on “strategic accretive acquisitions” that enhance existing platforms and expand the company’s presence in attractive categories.

“The first quarter underscores the progress we have made delivering strong margins, improving working capital efficiency, and maintaining financial flexibility despite a challenging consumer and geopolitical backdrop,” Griffin said.

About Escalade NASDAQ: ESCA

Escalade, Inc is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of recreational equipment and specialty products for both consumer and commercial markets. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, the company operates through two principal business segments: Sporting Goods and Commercial Products. The Sporting Goods segment encompasses a diverse range of products such as hockey and lacrosse goal assemblies, fitness accessories, archery and hunting gear, and table tennis equipment. The Commercial Products segment focuses on seating solutions for restaurants, hospitality venues and other public spaces under the Top Seat brand, as well as storage, display products and industrial carts.

Within Sporting Goods, Escalade markets its products under proprietary brands including Bear® Archery, Gene St.

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