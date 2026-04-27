Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Up 6% - Here's What Happened

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR - Get Free Report) was up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.0250. Approximately 1,587,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,595,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $498.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 209.2% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company's stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company's lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

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