Esperion Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical volume of 2,565 call options.

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Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 11,766,755 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,160. The company has a market cap of $535.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.12 million. Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Esperion Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.60.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,945,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 2,853,005 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 11,902,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $44,039,000 after buying an additional 2,152,797 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,445,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $34,949,000 after buying an additional 2,383,902 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,072,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,930,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 1,451,462 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company's lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

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