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Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Essentra logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Short interest plunged 35.8% in April to 298,294 shares from 464,951 at March-end, equal to about 0.1% of shares short and producing an unusually high short‑interest ratio of 1,506.5 days based on average volume.
  • Essentra traded flat at $1.22, close to its 12‑month low of $1.20 and below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages of $1.36 and $1.32.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive: Jefferies reiterated a "Buy" on April 14, and the stock carries an average "Buy" rating from two analysts.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 298,294 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 464,951 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,506.5 days.

Essentra Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLRAF remained flat at $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. Essentra has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Essentra

About Essentra

(Get Free Report)

Essentra PLC, trading on OTC MKTS under the symbol FLRAF, is a global provider of essential components and packaging solutions. The company operates through three principal divisions: Essential Components, Packaging Solutions and Health & Protection. Essentra's Essential Components division designs and manufactures plastic and fibre-based components such as complex injection-moulded parts, extruded shapes and technical adhesives, serving industries ranging from automotive and electronics to appliances.

The Packaging Solutions division offers a broad portfolio of specialty packaging products, including custom rigid and flexible solutions, labels, tapes and closures tailored for healthcare, industrial and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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