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Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Essentra logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 16.2% to 464,951 shares as of March 31; with average daily volume just 33 shares the short-interest ratio is an extreme 14,089.4 days, and about 0.2% of shares are shorted.
  • Jefferies reiterated a "Buy" and two analysts rate Essentra as Buy, giving the stock an overall average rating of "Buy".
  • Shares opened at $1.22, trading near the 50-day moving average of $1.40 and the 200-day moving average of $1.32, with a 12-month range of $1.20–$1.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 464,951 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 555,098 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,089.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essentra has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLRAF

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLRAF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Essentra has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra PLC, trading on OTC MKTS under the symbol FLRAF, is a global provider of essential components and packaging solutions. The company operates through three principal divisions: Essential Components, Packaging Solutions and Health & Protection. Essentra's Essential Components division designs and manufactures plastic and fibre-based components such as complex injection-moulded parts, extruded shapes and technical adhesives, serving industries ranging from automotive and electronics to appliances.

The Packaging Solutions division offers a broad portfolio of specialty packaging products, including custom rigid and flexible solutions, labels, tapes and closures tailored for healthcare, industrial and commercial customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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