Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Update

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 464,951 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 555,098 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,089.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essentra has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLRAF

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLRAF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Essentra has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra PLC, trading on OTC MKTS under the symbol FLRAF, is a global provider of essential components and packaging solutions. The company operates through three principal divisions: Essential Components, Packaging Solutions and Health & Protection. Essentra's Essential Components division designs and manufactures plastic and fibre-based components such as complex injection-moulded parts, extruded shapes and technical adhesives, serving industries ranging from automotive and electronics to appliances.

The Packaging Solutions division offers a broad portfolio of specialty packaging products, including custom rigid and flexible solutions, labels, tapes and closures tailored for healthcare, industrial and commercial customers.

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