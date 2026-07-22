Essex Property Trust (ESS) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $485.5160 million for the quarter. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($2.31). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 30.03%.The firm had revenue of $484.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock opened at $293.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.27. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $238.46 and a 1-year high of $303.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.59 dividend. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 116.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 600 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.45, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,003.30. The trade was a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,614 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essex Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Essex Property Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $298.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESS

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

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