Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Amdocs in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amdocs' current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs' Q2 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amdocs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Amdocs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.00.

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Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.5690 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amdocs

In other Amdocs news, Director La Vega Rafael De purchased 2,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.51 per share, with a total value of $102,239.47. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,699,881.41. This represents a 6.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 2,400 shares of Amdocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,117,200. This trade represents a 9.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,331 shares of company stock worth $354,505 and sold 21,894 shares worth $940,113. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,014 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,125 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $2,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 14.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 247,521 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recent Amdocs Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about DOX:

Neutral Sentiment: Amdocs shares were reported up 4.6% on Nov. 25, despite no company-specific news being cited to explain the move. Article: Amdocs Stock Is Up 4.6% Today Without Company News

Amdocs shares were reported up 4.6% on Nov. 25, despite no company-specific news being cited to explain the move. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its EPS forecasts across fiscal 2027 and 2028 and maintained a “Strong Sell” rating. It lowered its FY2027 estimate to $4.75 from $6.99 and FY2028 to $5.47 from $7.79, signaling a substantially weaker earnings outlook from this analyst. Amdocs analyst estimates

Zacks Research cut its EPS forecasts across fiscal 2027 and 2028 and maintained a “Strong Sell” rating. It lowered its FY2027 estimate to $4.75 from $6.99 and FY2028 to $5.47 from $7.79, signaling a substantially weaker earnings outlook from this analyst. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or reiterated investigations into potential securities claims, alleging Amdocs may have misled investors in connection with T-Mobile agreement issues. These announcements add legal and reputational uncertainty, though they are allegations and do not establish wrongdoing. Rosen Law Firm investigation notice BFA Law investigation notice

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs provides software and services to communications and media companies. Its offerings include business and operational support systems for billing, customer management, service delivery and network operations, as well as cloud and digital solutions that help clients modernize their businesses and improve customer experiences. Founded in 1982, Amdocs serves communications and media providers in markets around the world. The company is headquartered in the St. Louis, Missouri, area and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Shuky Sheffer.

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