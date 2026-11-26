ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATRenew in a research report issued on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst B. Lantier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for ATRenew's current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ATRenew's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RERE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATRenew from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of ATRenew in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ATRenew in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATRenew currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

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ATRenew Price Performance

RERE stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. ATRenew has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $878.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its position in ATRenew by 25.0% in the third quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,426 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 121,896 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc. operates a technology-enabled platform in China for recycling and reselling pre-owned consumer electronics, particularly smartphones. Through its Aihuishou brand, the company accepts devices from consumers and businesses, assesses their condition, and directs them to resale or other processing channels. The company connects online services with a network of physical stores and collection points, and works with e-commerce platforms and other partners to support trade-ins and device recycling.

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