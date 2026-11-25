ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATRenew in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for ATRenew's current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ATRenew in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of ATRenew in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATRenew from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.50.

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ATRenew Stock Performance

Shares of ATRenew stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. ATRenew has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $867.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,426 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 121,896 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its stake in ATRenew by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in ATRenew by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365,436 shares of the company's stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter valued at $540,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc. operates a technology-enabled platform in China for recycling and reselling pre-owned consumer electronics, particularly smartphones. Through its Aihuishou brand, the company accepts devices from consumers and businesses, assesses their condition, and directs them to resale or other processing channels. The company connects online services with a network of physical stores and collection points, and works with e-commerce platforms and other partners to support trade-ins and device recycling.

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