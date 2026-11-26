Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) - Noble Financial boosted their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graham in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Graham's current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Graham's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.07 million. Graham had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

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Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Graham from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Graham from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Graham from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Graham from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.67.

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Graham Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of GHM opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Graham has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $125.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $110,235,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $48,382,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $45,159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Graham by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 85,023 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation designs and manufactures engineered equipment used to create and maintain vacuum conditions and transfer heat. Its products include steam jet ejectors, vacuum systems, surface condensers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. The company also provides turbomachinery through its Barber-Nichols business, including pumps, compressors and turbines used in aerospace, defense, energy and other markets. Graham's equipment serves customers in industries such as chemical processing, refining, power generation and naval defense.

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