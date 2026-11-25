CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Huntington dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Huntington analyst R. Stevenson now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Huntington currently has an "Outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CareTrust REIT's current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Huntington also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTRE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.50.

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CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRE opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 59.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $4,067,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,209,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,251,000 after purchasing an additional 130,684 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,334 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $3,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT's payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in healthcare-related properties, with a focus on skilled nursing facilities and senior housing. Its portfolio also includes assisted living and other properties that serve older adults and people requiring healthcare services. The company primarily works with healthcare operators through long-term property leases and other real estate investments. CareTrust's properties are located across the United States, and the company has expanded its investments into the United Kingdom.

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